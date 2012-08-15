Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Massively Decreased Its Citigroup Stake And Dumped Kraft

Bill Ackman

Photo: Pershing Square Capital Management

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, just filed his 13F regulatory filing. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Pershing Square revealed that it exited its entire positions in Kraft and Family Dollar Stores.



During the second quarter, the hedge fund also decreased its stake in Citigroup to 1.1 million shares from ~26.1 million shares in Q1, the filing shows.

For Q2, Ackman’s hedge fund owned 21,916,208 shares in Proctor & Gamble, the filing shows.

His stake in JCPenney remained the same at 39,075,771 shares, according to the 13F.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.