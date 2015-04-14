BILL ACKMAN: Now is a better time than ever to short Herbalife's stock

Bill Ackman said Herbalife is a better short today than ever before, Bloomberg News reports.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital, made those comments at 13D Monitor’s Annual Active-Passive Investor Summit on Monday afternoon.

For nearly two-and-a-half years, Ackman has been publicly campaigned against Herbalife — a multi-level marketer that sells weight loss shakes. Ackman believes the company operates as a “pyramid scheme” that targets poor people, especially those from the Latino community. Ackman, who’s betting that the stock goes to zero, believes that regulators, specifically the Federal Trade Commission, will shut the company down. (The FTC opened an investigation in Herbalife in March 2014).

Ackman is currently losing money on his infamous Herbalife short.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Ackman said that Pershing Square “shorted the stock around $US47 or $US48.” He also said that if you add the various expenses, the breakeven price was “something in the mid-30’s.”

The stock closed down 0.99 cents, or 2.26%, to end the day at $US42.84 per share. The stock was last up 0.27 cents, or 0.62%, in the after hours session.

