LIVE: Bill Ackman talks about a reported FBI probe into his hedge fund

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management

Late Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI and federal prosecutors were interviewing Bill Ackman and his colleagues about the potential manipulation of Herbalife stock.

CNBC’s Scott Wapner will be asking Ackman about this shortly on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Ackman, manager of the Pershing Square Capital hedge fund, has long been shorting the stock, arguing that the company is an illegal pyramid scheme. He’s betting it goes to $US0.

