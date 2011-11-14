Here's Bill Ackman's Bullish Presentation On Lowe's

Bill Ackman revealed his case for Lowes at the Great Investors’ Best Ideas event in Dallas.



While Lowes is down 9% year-to-day and the company is losing market share to Home Depot, Ackman says the home improvement company faces no structural problems. andinvestors aren’t factoring in a possible sales recovery.

Here’s his presentation (via Dealbreaker).

