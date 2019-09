Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management LP bought a 9 per cent stake in Wachovia Corp., Bloomberg says in a report citing “a person with direct knowledge of the purchase.”



Ackman, you’ll recall, was the leading short-seller of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Apparently he went long Wachovia after the Citi deal was announced.

