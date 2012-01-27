Bill Ackman Just Made His Largest Arts Donation Ever To A New York Non-Profit

Lisa Du
Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman may be known in the financial industry for his proxy battles—most notably with Target in the past and Canadian Pacific Railway right now—but he’s also a big name in philanthropy circles.

His charitable fund Pershing Square Foundation—which has the same name as his hedge fund, Pershing Square—has just made the largest arts-related donation ever of $25 million to the non-profit Signature Theatre. [via Bloomberg]

Signature is currently in the process of opening a new centre, and will be naming it the “Pershing Square Signature centre” in honour of Ackman’s gift. The venue will tout three theatres, two practice studios and public recreation areas; it is located on W. 42nd St. near Broadway.

Ackman’s gift will allow the theatre to sell low-price tickets to its products for over a decade, Signature Artistic Director James Houghton told Bloomberg in an interview.

“Signature has made a remarkable contribution to the cultural life of New York. With the opening of their new home, their impact on the city will increase significantly,” Ackman said in a press release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.