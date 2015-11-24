Bill Ackman just boosted his stake in Valeant from 5.7% to 9.9%

Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has boosted its stake in Valeant to 9.9% from 5.7%, according to a filing on Monday.

Here is the statement:

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., the investment manager for Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) has updated its Schedule 13D with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing that various funds it manages increased their beneficial ownership of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (ticker: NYSE: VRX), to 9.9% of shares outstanding.

More to come…

