Here's Bill Ackman's Huge Presentation On His favourite Investment Right Now

Bill Ackman

Photo: Pershing Square Capital Management

At last week’s Ira Sohn conference, Pershing Square Capital Management’s Bill Ackman gave an in-depth presentation to back up his bullish case for J.C. Penney.FT Alphaville’s Cardiff Garcia obtained a copy, and we’ve reproduced it here.



Essentially, Ackman wrote off J.C. Penney’s poor performance in the first quarter as mere growing pains, arguing that CEO Ron Johnson and his dream team of new executives will affect a rebirth for the struggling retailer. Their focus on separate shops rather than store-wide blanket discounts will bring them success starting later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.