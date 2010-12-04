Bill Ackman Is Up A Huge 35.5% This Year

Courtney Comstock
Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square LP is up 35.5% (35.5% gross; 27% net) this year.

Ackman’s latest performance numbers were just published in Dealbreaker.

Just last month, in November, the ~$3 billion fund was up 15%.

The investments that got him there are:

  • JC Penney (he took an activist stake in October)
  • Fortune (he took an 11% stake in October)
  • Howard Hughes (he took an activist stake in November)
  • General Growth Properties (he told Bloomberg he’s made a lot of money off his huge stake in GGP)
  • As well as all of the holdings he listed in his latest 13F report

 

