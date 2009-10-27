Why Bill Ackman Is Bullish On America's Largest Private Prison Company

Bill Ackman is frequently known for the companies he attacks, but here’s one he likes: Corrections Corp of America (CXW). It’s the largest manager of private prisons in the country, and jailing convicts is a growth business.
MarketFolly got a copy of the presentation he recently gave at the Value Investing Conference.
See why he LOVES this industry >>
Bill Ackman’s Presentation on Corrections Corp of America (CXW) @ the Value Investing Congress
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.