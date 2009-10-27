Why Bill Ackman Is Bullish On America's Largest Private Prison Company

Bill Ackman is frequently known for the companies he attacks, but here’s one he likes: Corrections Corp of America (CXW). It’s the largest manager of private prisons in the country, and jailing convicts is a growth business.



MarketFolly got a copy of the presentation he recently gave at the Value Investing Conference.

Bill Ackman’s Presentation on Corrections Corp of America (CXW) @ the Value Investing Congress



The inmate population grows steadily And they're expected to keep growing in the future And after recessions is when inmate populations soar Meanwhile, private prisons are still a small part of the market. But they save states money And the escape rate is lower And the death rate is lower Corrections Corp has a good footprint in 19 states Finally, they're the market leader.

