Bill Ackman Is Auctioning Off His Central Park West Apartment

Bill Ackman sent out a letter to Majestic shareholders letting them know that after 10 years, he plans to move out of the 115 Central Park West Majestic co-op.



Ackman has already sold the main apartment on the 19th floor and now he is trying to sell another smaller 1-bedroom apartment on the 18th floor that is “great for staff.”

“If it doesn’t sell soon, Ackman plans on auctioning the place off on December 8th inside his 19th floor apartment,” Curbed reports. “Three open houses for cute little #18X are scheduled for Majestic residents who want to take a look.”

Curbed obtained a copy of Bill’s letter, which reveals that the Pershing Square himself auctioneering the sale. And an added bonus, bidders enjoy some of the “excellent wines” Ackman says he is offering for participants.

