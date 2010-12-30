BILL ACKMAN: Ignore Plummeting House Prices And Real-Estate Doomsayers -- Houses Are A Screaming Buy

Photo: Pershing Square Capital Management

Legendary hedge-funder Bill Ackman of Pershing Square thinks you should ignore plummeting house prices and doomsaying gurus and step up to the plate. Houses are now a screaming buy, Ackman says.



Ackman cites a variety of reasons, including low interest rates, significant declines in property values, and the potential to get cheap government loans in support.

Here’s the full presentation in which Ackman explains why he’s bullish when everyone else is now running away screaming…

