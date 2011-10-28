Bill Ackman Tells Harvard And Yale Kids How To Get Rich

Hedge fund superstar Bill Ackman is passing on his investing wisdom to Harvard and Yale students as part of an online lecture series.



The Pershing Square founder tells the Ivy League students that if they want to be billionaires then they “have to be able to avoid some natural human tendencies to follow the herd.”

The lecture series is being offered by online education provider The Floating University through a joint partnership between Big Think and The Jack Parker Corporation.

Check out part of Ackman’s lecture below. [via BigThink]



