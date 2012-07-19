Bill Ackman Hosted A Singles Party At His Apartment Last Night

At the Delivering Alpha conference we went up to Bill Ackman, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, and asked him where he was last night.



That’s because the hedge fund manager had purchased a table at the REACH “Take ‘Em To School Poker Tournament,” but he didn’t show up.

Ackman told us that he hosted a “singles party” at his apartment last night.

About 180 people attended the event.

Reuters Svea Herbst-Bayliss also reports that Ackman and his wife Karen go through their Rolodexes and invite singles to this event in their home.

What’s more is the hedge fund manager apparently already has a pretty solid matchmaking record.

Back in 2011, the New York Observer reported that Ackman “claims to have yenta’d at least four marriages.”

Maybe there will be more to come.

