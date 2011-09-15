Bill Ackman Reveals His Next Big Trade: Long Hong Kong Dollar

Bill Ackman and his wife, Karen

Photo: Philanthropy

Bill Ackman has made a habit of making big calls on companies he’s investing in, like JCPenney and General Growth.Today at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference he revealed his latest: he’s long Hong Kong dollar.



It’s a currency trade.

According to Clusterstock’s Julia LaRoche, who is at the conference (read her tweets here), Ackman called the new trade “some juicy stuff.”

Seeing as his hedge fund Pershing Square’s strategy is activist, meaning he usually invests in equities, and this is a FX trade, that’s probably what he was talking about. He’s going macro.

He’s betting that Hong Kong will let its currency appreciate and will stop pegging to the US dollar by 2015.

He thinks he can make 100x his money with leverage (he’s using options).

In December last year he made a bullish call on housing. Click here to see that presentation >

