Bill Ackman Is A Good Conversationalist Because He's Been On So Many Blind Dates

There’s a lot of reasons a hedge fund manager is successful; intelligence, foresight, intuition, acumen.



And when it comes to fund raising of course, you have to be a good salesman — essentially a great talker.

Bill Ackman has that covered, apparently.

“I’m a good conversationalist,” he told Bloomberg at a fundraiser last week.

And how did he get to be such a good conversationalist?

“It comes from a lot of blind dating.”

Ackman got married in 1994, but maybe back in the days before he headed Pershing Square, he needed a little help? Although we’re guessing with two Harvard degrees, a sweet job, those blue eyes and obviously a sense of humour, he didn’t need that much help.

In other Ackman news, he’s just backed a special-purpose acquisition company (aka a cash shell) that aims to list on the LSE.

The vehicle is callled Justice and aims to raise about $1.15 billion “to make an acquisition worth 1 billion pounds to 5 billion pounds, including debt,” according to MarketWatch.

This is Ackman’s first major, public foray into European investing.

