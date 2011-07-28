Bill Ackman For President?

Disillusionment with both parties is rampant among the masses at the moment, so the Washington Post decided to do a little exploration into possible third party preisdential options, as voted by the people.



Top picks for President included, mostly, a range of politicians from Rhode Island to Nebraska, as well as David Petraeus and politician-cum-reality-star Sarah Palin.

And, one of Wall Street’s very own: Bill Ackman.

“Yesterday, The Fix asked readers for your third-party picks — a candidate that could actually have a shot at winning the presidency in 2012,” the Washington Post said, “Here are your top picks…”

And the first entry was:

Bill Ackman, founder of the hedge fund Pershing Square and an investor in many major corporations. He drew up his own plan to save the banks in 2009, and he was welcomed to the White House by then-National Economic Council director Larry Summers for a talk.

