Here's Bill Ackman's Presentation On How You Can Make An Insane 1000% Return Betting On Fannie Mae

Activist investor Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, is bullish Fannie Mae.

Ackman gave a 110-slide presentation at the 19th annual Sohn Conference yesterday detailing why he’s bullish on the government-controlled mortgage giant.

According to Ackman, the potential return is 10-fold.

Fannie’s stock is currently trading just above $US4 per share. Ackman sees the stock price ranging from $US23 to $US47 in the future.

Fannie and Freddie needed massive bailouts amid the financial crisis, but have in recent quarters become wildly profitable again. And a number of hedge funders have been bullish for a while.

Ackman’s Pershing Square owns 115,569,796 shares of Fannie and 63,505,693 shares of Freddie Mac.

As Ackman puts it, this investment is like “owning a royalty on the housing finance market.”

Pershing Square proposes a plan to reform the GSEs, rather than liquidation of them.

“The best way to maintain widespread availability and affordability of the 30-year, fixed-rate, prepayable mortgage and provide substantial profit to the taxpayer is to reform the GSEs,” his presentation said.

Ackman’s recommendations include, increasing capital requirements for GSEs, eliminating the fixed income arbitrage business, subject GSEs to increased regulatory oversight and develop appropriate compensation and government policies.

We’ve included a copy of his presentation.

