Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Bill Ackman attends the Hamptons International Film Festival SummerDocs Series screening of ‘Betting On Zero’ at Guild Hall on August 6, 2016 in East Hampton, New York.

A 30-day “extended Spring Break” shutdown is “the only answer” for saving the economy from a significant coronavirus-driven slowdown, hedge fund founder Bill Ackman tweetedWednesday.

The government should keep only essential services open and pay wages during the period, he added.

The “exponential compounding” of virus cases stands to threaten millions of lives and destroy the economy if such drastic actions aren’t taken, the Pershing Square Capital Management founder said.

Ackman’s comments arrive one day after the White House announced a $US1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that includes payments for Americans and loans.

President Trump should institute a 30-day shutdown to avoid “economic pain” created by the coronavirus outbreak, Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman tweetedWednesday morning.

A prolonged stay-at-home period would curb defaults and foreclosures as the US economy faces its biggest challenge in years, the billionaire investor said. The government should keep only essential services open and pay wages during the unprecedented holiday. Rent, interest, and tax payments should be cancelled over the month-long period, he proposed.

“Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family,” Ackman wrote.

The country has so far reported 115 deaths and more than 6,500 cases across all 50 states. The virus’ ability to go undetected contributed to a spike in confirmed cases through March, and the country’s exposure will continue to soar if actions aren’t taken immediately, Ackman said.

“With exponential compounding, every day we postpone the shutdown costs thousands, and soon hundreds of thousands, and then millions of lives, and destroys the economy,” he tweeted. “Please send everyone home now. With your leadership, we can end this now.”

Other economies would likely follow the US if such drastic plans are put in place, he added, saying a “global Spring Break will save us all.”



The pandemic has already slashed economic activity through stay-at-home orders, business closures, and event cancellations. Numerous companies have lowered their revenue estimates for future quarters as the outbreak stifles demand and disrupts complex supply chains.

Banks including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley recently updated their GDP forecasts to call for a US economic recession starting in the second quarter as the number of infections surges and consumer activity grinds to a halt. A national shutdown is “inevitable,” but an immediate order to stay indoors and curb community spread can cushion against the virus’ economic impact, Ackman said.

The hedge fund founder’s tweets arrive one day after the Trump administration announced plans to send checks to Americans. The move is part of a $US1 trillion fiscal stimulus measure aimed at lifting families from severe financial pressure and keeping businesses funded through the demand shock. Nearly half of the planned assistance is already underway, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday.



