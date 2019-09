Bill Ackman mentioned in passing that he’s loaded up on 150 million shares of Citi (C), at yesterday’s Ira Cohen hedge fund conference, according to Reuters.



Unfortunately he didn’t ‘have time to talk about it’.

So we’ll have to wait for the investment thesis, but perhaps the high volume name is more than a punter stock these days.

