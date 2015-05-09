Jennifer Hudson sang at a swanky benefit at the Plaza Hotel featuring tons of a New York power players

On Wednesday night, the Plaza Hotel hosted the Boys & Girls Harbour’s Annual “Salute to Achievement” Benefit, a first for the organisation that usually sticks to its campus on E 104thStreet. New York titans of industry likeBill AckmanandLyor Cohenand came together to honourDavid R. Weinreb,CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, for his contributions to The Harbour, a non-for-profit based in East Harlem that encourages creativity and critical thinking through the performing arts.

Each year, The Harbour provides free after-school programming for over a thousand students, from preschool through high school, with a heavy emphasis on the creative arts. Last night was no exception. Students from the Harbour program sang and danced choreographed performances to the delight of the audience, which included both donors and alumni of the program, which was founded 1937.

Other guests included CeCe Peniston, Andrew Rosen, Rusty Staub, Rachel Axelrod, Sylvester & Gillian Miniter, Will Carey, Colin & Elizabeth Callender, Bill Pickens, Joseph & Amy Perella, Stephen & Beth Dannhauser, Paul Selver, Jonathan Carver, Ana Laspetkovski, Byron Garrett, Catherine Smith, David Wassong, Paul & Christine Scheele, Kevin Liles, Bill Burrs, Jonathan Canter, Mark & Ronda Axelowitz, Alain & Leah Lebec, and Morgan & Sacha Bale, and many more.

