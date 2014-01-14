The Jim Beam Takeover Is A MASSIVE Win For Bill Ackman

Beam, the maker of Jim Beam, has agreed to be acquired by Japanese brewing and distillery company Suntory for $US13.62 billion.

Shares of Beam were last trading up more than 25% in the pre-market at about $US84.30 per share. The stock closed at $US66.48 per share on Friday.

This is a huge score for Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital.

As of September 30, 2013 Pershing Square held 20,818,545, or 12.77%, of Beam shares, 13F data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Assuming he hasn’t pared back his stake, Ackman has made about $US371,016,525 on this position since Friday.

Dealbook’s Michael J. De La Merced points out that Ackman was the one who pushed for Beam to split from Fortune Brands a few years ago. Since Beam became a separate company in October 2011, shares have risen more nearly 24%.

A 13F filing for the quarter ended December 31, 2011, shows that Ackman has held the same amount (20,818,545 shares) of shares in Beam. That means he has made around $US688,499,336 on this position since that time.

