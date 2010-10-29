Bill Ackman Battles Drug Dealers And Rats To Visit Man's Apartment

He made it out ok.

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square’s billionaire founder and hedge fund manager, wants Cory Booker, the hopeful mayor of Newark, New Jersey, to win so badly, he endured a treachorus journey to visit his apartment.First, he saw rats and drug dealers.



From Bloomberg:

Bill Ackman’s first tour of Newark ended at aspiring Mayor Cory Booker’s apartment in a housing project plagued by drug dealers and rats.

Cory Booker

Then, he reached the elevator. And the harrowing journey got especially trying.The hedge fund manager still recalls a sinking feeling as graffiti-covered elevator doors closed and they rode to the 16th floor in pitch darkness.

Remember the previews for the new M. Night Shamalan? Terrifying.

But it was worth it. Ackman is not shy about his feelings for this guy:

“This guy has the same or greater talent than the vast majority of my peers who are working on Wall Street and making millions of dollars.”

“Here’s this guy making nothing and living in a housing project, who is motivated for all the right reasons. That’s what made him compelling.”

Booker returns the compliment.

“Bill Ackman is like me.”

“He’s impatient. He wants to solve problems and he wants to solve them now.”

