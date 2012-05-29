Bill Ackman Explains Why Sex Is What Motivates Him To Succeed

Left to Right: Bill Ackman, Maneet Ahuja (author of ‘Alpha Masters’) and Leon Cooperman

Photo: Heidi Gutman/CNBC

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, who is profiled in Maneet Ahuja’s “The Alpha Masters,” reveals in the new book that sex is what motivates him to succeed.Yes, the activist investor is motivated by sex.



“We’re ultimately animals motivated by sex,” Ackman said this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management first explained sex is what motivates people to succeed during a lecture to a real-estate entrepreneurship class at Wharton, according to Ahuja’s book.

“People don’t like to admit it but it’s the primal driver,” Ackman is quoted as saying in “Alpha Masters.”

DON’T MISS: Meet Maneet Ahuja — The 27-Year-Old CNBC Producer Who Is More Connected Than God >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.