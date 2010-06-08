20 Powerbrokers Who Decided The Fate Of The World This Weekend

Gregory White
W. Edmund Clark

A purported list of attendees of this year’s Bilderberg event in Spain has leaked, and it has some rather spicy surprises.

While we went through previous attendants of the conference a few day’s ago, highlighting some of the world’s major power brokers in attendance.

For the uninitiated, the yearly Bilderberg event is meant to be a moment in time where the world’s most powerful come together to plot the year’s events. That’s if you believe the conspiracy theory hype. If not, its just one very secretive, invite only networking event.

But now we have what is believed to be this year’s list from Public Intelligence, and we’ve got the break down on some of the more interesting names right here.

Marcus Agius, Chairman Barclays PLC

Roger Altman, Chairman Evercore Partners

W. Edmund Clark, TD Bank Financial Group President and CEO

Tim Collins, Ripplewood Holdings, LLC Senior Managing Director and CEO

Martin Feldstein, Harvard University, Professor of Economics

Bill Gates, Co-Chair Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman, Microsoft

Donald Graham, The Washington Post, Chairman and CEO

Jan Hommen, ING Group Chairman

Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates Chairman

Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa Chairman and CEO

Peter Orzag, Office of Management and Budget Director

George Papaconstantinou, Greek Minister of Finance

Frank Pearl, Perseus LLC Chairman and CEO

Sean Parker, Founders Fund Managing Partner

Matias Rodriguez Inciart, Santander Executive Vice Chairman

Source: Public Intelligence

Eric Schmidt, Google CEO and Chairman

Jose Luis Rodriquez Zapatero, Spain's Prime Minister

Francis Waldvogel, Novartis Venture Fund Chairman

Christine Varney, U.S. Assistant Attorney General For Antitrust

Source: Public Intelligence

Lawrence Summers, U.S. National Economic Council Director

