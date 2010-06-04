Are These Powerful 20 Men And Women Going To Decide The Fate Of The World This Week?

Gregory White
David Rockefeller

This week, the annual Bilderberg conference in kicking off in Spain and it’s bringing together some of the world’s most noteworthy individuals for a little strategy session.

Some prefer to see it as the grand centre of a global conspiracy theory ready to remake the world in their design. We prefer to think of it as the coolest party we weren’t invited to this year.

The Bilderberg Group has a single annual meeting, of which few records are kept of what is discussed. Its attendees represent different interests from around the world, but are all top influencers in global policy.

We’ve got 20 of the best participants, according to a leaked document which reads a lot like last year’s list. You can be certain that when this year’s list goes public we’ll have it here.

Keith Alexander, U.S. Director of National Security

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

Josef Ackermann, Chairman, Deutsche Bank

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Niall Ferguson, Professor and Author, Harvard University

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Richard Holbrooke, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Vernon Jordan Jr., Senior Managing Director, Lazard

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Christine Lagarde, Minister for the Economy, France

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Pascal Lamy, Director General, WTO

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

John Micklethwait, Editor in Chief, The Economist

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: The Milken Institute

H.M. Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

Jorma Ollila, Chairman, Royal Dutch Shell

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

George Osborne, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

David Rockefeller, Former Chairman, Chase Manhattan Bank

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

H.M. Queen Sofia of Spain

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

James Steinberg, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

Peter Sutherland, Non-Executive Chairman, Goldman Sachs

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Oxonia.com

Jean-Claude Trichet, ECB President

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Paul Volcker, Chairman of the U.S. Economic Recovery Advisory Board

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Martin Wolf, Editor and Columnist, the Financial Times

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Robert Zoellick, President of the World Bank

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: Wikipedia

Edward McBride, Business Editor, The Economist

Source: Potential Bilderberg Invite Leak

Photo: The Economist

And one definite attendee: Viscount Étienne Davignon, President of the Bilderberg Steering Committee

Source: Wikipedia

Photo: IEA.org

We think they may be talking about this.

