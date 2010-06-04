Are These Powerful 20 Men And Women Going To Decide The Fate Of The World This Week?

This week, the annual Bilderberg conference in kicking off in Spain and it’s bringing together some of the world’s most noteworthy individuals for a little strategy session.



Some prefer to see it as the grand centre of a global conspiracy theory ready to remake the world in their design. We prefer to think of it as the coolest party we weren’t invited to this year.

The Bilderberg Group has a single annual meeting, of which few records are kept of what is discussed. Its attendees represent different interests from around the world, but are all top influencers in global policy.

We’ve got 20 of the best participants, according to a leaked document which reads a lot like last year’s list. You can be certain that when this year’s list goes public we’ll have it here.

