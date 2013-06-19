Germany's Largest Newspaper Guessed What Obama Would Say In His Berlin Speech

Bild, the outspoken tabloid that is also the best-selling newspaper in Europe, is honouring President Barack Obama’s visit to Berlin today with some guesses of what he might say in his speech.



According to Meedia.de, Obama’s front page speech bubbles were chosen from suggestions from social media users. Here’s how they translate, and what they mean:

“Mr. Wowereit, open this airport!” (a reference both to Ronald Reagan’s call to Gorbachev to “Tear down this wall!” and the airport scandal involving Berlin’s Mayor).

“Ich esse gern Berliner!” (a play on words — I like to eat like a Berliner — referencing John F. Kennedy’s “Ich bin ein Berliner.”)

“Schlaaand” is a football chant.

“I know what you did on facebook yesterday,” an obvious reference to the ongoing NSA scandal.

While it may seem a little rude to bring up Obama’s huge NSA scandal, it should be remembered that last time Obama went to Berlin in 2008 the paper was a bit more in-your-face. From the Economist:

The paper’s cover features a photo of its reporter with Mr Obama in the gym of Berlin’s Ritz Carlton Hotel on Thursday afternoon, where they worked out (together, the paper would like you to believe) before Mr Obama’s big speech in the evening. We learn that he is “top fit”, handled 32-kilo weights in the gym, and didn’t sweat.

Should the reader let his eye wander down page one, he will note that Ms Merkel was bumped off the cover (she’s inside) by a topless “Bild girl”, pictured with a horse. “Claudia lives her dream,” says the headline. As far as we can tell, neither Claudia nor her horse met Mr Obama.

