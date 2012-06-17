11TH HOUR SURPRISE: Greeks Livid Over Incendiary Letter In German Newspaper

ATHENS, GREECE: Sunday’s Greek election is going to be incredibly close, as the establishment conservative candidate Samaras does battle with the radical left-winger Alexis Tsipras, of the SYRIZA party.



Any late shift could tip things, and tonight in Greece there’s buzz about an open letter to the Greek people in the newspaper Bild, which basically says: Dear Greeks, who you choose tomorrow is your choice, but it’s us Germans who keep your ATMs filled with Euros, so be careful which clown you pick (via @efiefthimiou).

If you choose not to honour your commitments, no more Euros from Germany.

Anyway, this is being talked about quite a bit, and you can probably figure how a letter from a right-wing German newspaper is going over. Suffice to say… it’s not going to make anyone vote for the conservative.

