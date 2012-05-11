Germany's #1 Newspaper Goes Into Hysterics Over The Slightest Mention Of Inflation

This is why Germany can never support a Eurozone solution that might actually work…
As was just tweeted out by think tank Open Europe, this is actually the cover of the German tabloid Bild today.
Photo: Open Europe
The backstory is that there have been some headlines in recent days about maybe the Bundesbank thinking that a slightly higher rate of inflation might be appropriate.
his is a big deal for the Buba (the Bundesbank) since the Germans are so anti-inflation.
And that caused Bild to run this INFLATION ALARM headline on its front page. Could you imagine the new York Post running a huge screamer about a 2.5% CPI.
Anyway, the actual article is even more ridiculous.
It contains a picture of a Weimar-era note.
Photo: Bild
Anyway, this Venn Diagram from @pawelmorski certainly comes to mind.
Photo: Pawelmorski
