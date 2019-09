German daily tabloid Bild is ratcheting up fears of a €18 billion ($24 billion) pricetag for the German part of the Greek bailout. The threat of default continues to loom. This is why bailing out Greece is untenable for German politicians. Bild is one of the most popular newspapers in Europe.



Also, note the amusing related articles.

From bild.de:

