Germany's Reaction To Greek Protesters Dressed Like Nazis

Angela Merkel visited Athens yesterday, and she was greeted by protesters dressed like Hitler, waving Nazi flags mocking her and the Germans.



The reaction of top-selling German newspaper “Bild”?

Presseurop summarizes the front page story.

Germany did not deserve this

The German tabloid denounces “disgusting protests against Merkel in Athens” and regrets that the Germans pay “STILL more” for Greece, referring to a new €30 million package in aid to reform the Greek administration

Photo: Presseurop

