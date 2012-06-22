The World's Most Important Newspaper Mocks Greece Ahead Of Huge Soccer Match

This evening, Greece is playing Germany in the Euro 2012 football (soccer) tournament.



The game obviously is filled with all kinds of political subtext.

Anyway, the world’s most important newspaper Bild — the German paper which shapes anti-Greek public opinion in Germany and therefore is guiding the entire European crisis — has a mocking anti-Greece cover today.

Translated, it says: “Bye Greece, Today We Can Not Save You.” (Via Siobhan Dowling and Gerry Feehily)

Photo: Bild

