Bikini Billboard In Budapest Briefly Becomes The Best Placed Billboard Of All Time

Central Europe is now seeing flooding like it hasn’t seen in a decade.



Thanks to rising waters in Hungary, this billboard with a woman on a bikini now has to be in the pantheon of the best-placed billboards of all time.

From the Reuters description:

A partially submerged billboard on a tramstop is seen on the flooded embankments of the Danube River in Budapest June 10, 2013. The Hungarian capital escaped damage from the swollen river Danube, which peaked at record high levels in Budapest overnight and started receding slowly on Monday morning.

