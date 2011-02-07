A Washington Court Just Outlawed Bikini-Baristas That Show 'Cleavage Of The Buttocks'

Photo: ap

Here’s your ridiculous legal story of the day.A Yakima, Wash. court found Dream Girls owner Cheryl Clark guilty for making baristas wear indecent uniforms, according to the AP. The bikini baristas wore shorts that allegedly were sheer and revealed “cleavage of the buttocks.”



Clark faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

A bikini barista who was also charged with indecent exposure, Alyssa Hernandez, was acquitted of any crimes.

