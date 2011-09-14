7 Ways Biking to Work Will Change Your Life

Photo: By Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious on Flickr

The average American spends more than 100 hours a year commuting — or more than four straight days.It can take a major toll on your health, and research shows that the frustrating activity even leads to higher divorce rates.



No wonder some people have taken up biking to work. You could say these people are “winning” — they’re saving money, avoiding traffic, and staying healthy, among other things.

The trend is catching on around the country, even in major cosmopolitan cities like New York, where the number of commuter cyclists has spiked an astonishing 262% since 2000.

We checked out the ways biking can change your life.

