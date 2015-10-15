2 bikers just rode from Chicago to Santa Monica on Route 66 and documented the whole thing

Chris Force Laura Heidenreich riding in Moriarty, New Mexico.

Motorcycle enthusiasts Chris Force and Laura Heidenreich recently rounded up their friends on a cross-country motorcycle trip in Vietnam. When they returned, it occurred to them that they should do the same in their own country, so they decided to take off on a trip from Chicago to California via Route 66.

“After having experienced such an eye-opening and thrilling experience riding across another country, I really wanted to ride across my own,” Force told TI. “There was still so much that I hadn’t seen in the United States, and what better way to do it than on a Harley-Davidson?”

Force is an avid photographer and documented the trip, which was Heidenreich’s first cross-country bike tour. She rode a brand-new model of Harley-Davidson called the Iron 883. Keep reading to see photos Force shared with Tech Insider.

After picking up their bikes, Force and Heidenreich checked out the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee. Chris Force Heidenreich watches a sunset in Stroud, Missouri. Chris Force Heidenreich checks her phone for a place to eat dinner outside a liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Chris Force Heidenreich stands in front of the 'world's biggest rocking chair.' Locals in Fanning, Missouri, told Force and Heidenreich they 'had to see it.' Chris Force Here's Heidenreich 'outside of the Elbown Inn Bar & BBQ, where we chatted with the own for a long time,' Force said. This is in Devils Elbow, Missouri. Chris Force They caught a sunset in Stroud, Missouri. Chris Force The pair took a break from near-100-degree heat in Hydro, Oklahoma. Chris Force The pair stopped to check their maps in Hydro, Texas. Chris Force In Pampa, Texas, they stopped to watch a sunset at the risk of having to ride in the dark. 'It was too beautiful to miss,' Force said. Chris Force Heidenreich and Force took a nap in Pampa, Texas, as the sun started to set. 'Right after the horizon on the photo, it dropped probably 300 feet and looked like another planet,' Force said. Chris Force 'After riding the amazing mountain pass between Flagstaff and Sedona,' Force said, 'we stopped to hike a bit.' Chris Force The Conoco Tower in Shamrock, Texas, was built in 1936, Force said. The pair stopped here to get some shade. Chris Force After their 2,500-mile trip, Heidenreich took in the view of the Pacific off the Santa Monica Pier, near a famous 'Route 66 END' sign. 'There was something powerful about riding from Chicago all the way to the ocean,' Force said. 'It feels like a true 'end.'' Chris Force

