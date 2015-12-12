Footage of a cyclist in Poland colliding with a train is going viral

Video out of Poland that shows a biker running into a fast-moving train is going viral online. As of Friday morning, the video had more than 1,300,000 views on YouTube.

CCTV footage captured two vantage points of the collision, which happened in Opole, Poland, in November.

The 26-year-old cyclist rode around the lowered orange and white barrier that signified an oncoming train, and proceeded to cross the tracks. The train and cyclist collide, causing the cyclist to fly off his bike. Remarkably, he suffered only minor injuries.

However, officials said he was fined about $135.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.