Biker Taunts Cops On Facebook With A Video Of His Life-Threatening Ride

A motorcyclist who filmed his dangerous ride as he dodged in and out of traffic and topped speeds up to 100mph as he weaved between vehicles has been arrested, authorities report.

Alberto Rodriguez posted the video to the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page and taunted the officers, writing “catch me if you can.”

So they did.

Rodriguez had three warrants out for his arrest, including evading arrest.

After police arrested him, they updated their facebook page:

Post by San Antonio Police Department. The video below, which we first saw on The Today Show, shows Rodriguez weaving through rush-hour traffic on I-35 at speeds topping 100 miles per hour:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.