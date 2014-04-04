This Crazy Video Shows A Cyclist Hitting 124km/h Behind A Truck

A video that we found on Reddit shows a Brazilian biker allegedly hit a top speed of 124 kilometers per hour (that’s 77 mph!) while riding in the draft of a big truck.

The video appears to be shot using a GoPro attached to the biker’s helmet. At one point the cyclist pans to the speedometer attached to his bike. You can see that he’s tailgating a very large truck.

We don’t recommend this technique, known as highway drafting, as it seems insanely dangerous. The bike is able to go faster because in the right spot of the wake of the truck there is less drag on the biker, which in turn lowers the amount of energy required to maintain speed or speed up.

