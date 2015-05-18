Biker gang shoot-out leaves nine dead at Texas restaurant

Nine people were killed on Sunday during a shooting involving three rival biker gangs at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas. Several more were injured.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton told KWTX-TV, and later confirmed on Facebook, that there were “multiple victims” in the shooting shortly after noon Sunday adjacent to Interstate 35. Local television station Channel 25 News has reported that at least nine people were killed.

No officers were injured, Channel 25 reported.

Police officers were securing the parking lot when the fight broke out in the restaurant before moving outside. The fight involved chains, knives, and firearms.

It is unknown if bystanders at Twin Peaks restaurant were among the dead or injured. Police are urging people to avoid the Central Texas Marketplace, a shopping center.

Swanton said authorities are concerned that gang members are moving to other parts of the city to continue the confrontation elsewhere.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna told KWTX earlier this month that law enforcement was aware of simmering conflicts between gangs that gathered at the restaurant.

