Biker Rides Off A 78-Foot Jump To Complete The Biggest Backflip In Mountain Biking History

Mountain Biker Cam Zink landed the biggest free-ride, step down backflip in mountain biking history at Red Bull Rampage.

Zink completed a ridiculous 78-foot jump in perfect form to earn the Best Trick Award at Oakley Icon Sender competition.

The announcers and crowd go absolutely wild when he finally reaches the finish line, but, as USA Today points out, the judges shockingly gave him only third-place in the competition.

See the video and judge the record-breaking jump for yourself here (it comes at the 45-second mark, then gets replayed at the end):

