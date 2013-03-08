A Clever Bike-Scooter Hybrid Makes Cycling In Cities Easier And Safer

Bordeaux Mayor Alain Juppé with Philippe Starck and the Pibal.

Photo: Automobiles Peugeot

Peugeot may be failing in the car business, but it’s still producing good stuff when it comes to bikes and scooters. At least when it decides combines the two.This odd-looking thing is the Pibal, a hybrid to be produced for the bike share program in Bordeaux, France.



Designer Philippe Starck used ideas submitted online by the public to come up with a vehicle that can be used for cycling long distances, and for scooting along in slow traffic (with one foot pushing and the other on the platform).

It’s a clever idea that makes cycling safer and more convenient, important in a city where 10 per cent of trips are already taken on bikes.

The Pibal will be produced by Peugeot at its factory in Marne La Vallée, outside Paris.

A fleet of 300 will be available to Bordeaux residents for free, starting in June, according to TreeHugger.

