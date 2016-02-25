This bicycle generator could bring electricity to millions of people living without it

This bike will give you 24 hours of power after a one-hour workout.

The project was created by 5-Hour Energy founder Manoj Bhargava with developing countries in mind. He hopes to provide electricity to the more than one billion people in the world without power.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.