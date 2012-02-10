How To Charge Your iPhone With Your Bicycle And 9 Other Gadgets For Cycling Nerds

Photo: Biologic

The design of the contemporary bicycle hasn’t changed much since its inception in the 1880s.But that hasn’t stopped bicycle companies from coming out with a number of accessories to enhance your riding.



Check out these gadgets that will do everything from record first-person video of your rides to charge your iPhone as you pedal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.