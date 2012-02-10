How To Charge Your iPhone With Your Bicycle And 9 Other Gadgets For Cycling Nerds

Photo: Biologic
The design of the contemporary bicycle hasn’t changed much since its inception in the 1880s.But that hasn’t stopped bicycle companies from coming out with a number of accessories to enhance your riding.
Check out these gadgets that will do everything from record first-person video of your rides to charge your iPhone as you pedal.
The ReeCharge is a battery with USB ports, meaning you can charge any USB device with it as you ride your bike.
Price: $100
(You'll need a dynamo hub to harness the power from your spinning wheel to charge the ReeCharge, but almost any bike shop will be able to sell you one or install it for you.)
What better way to turn your iPhone into a heads-up display for your bike than with a special handlebar mount? It makes it effortless to use it as a GPS or to get easy access to your music and podcasts.
Price: $60
This gadget fits a headlight and a tire pump into small cylinder that fastens to your bike frame.
Price: not yet available
Some areas have laws against cyclists using headphones -- for those of you who still want music, take advantage of these iHome bike speakers.
Price: $20
If you're especially safety-minded and ride in a busy area, get yourself some turn signals by Winkku. They fasten to your handlebars and a quick nudge on the end activates a turn signal so drivers know where you're heading.
Price: $39.53
Looking like some sort of high fashion garment from the future, the lightning vest is one more thing you can wear to increase your visibility while riding at night.
Price: $95
Bike locks can be cumbersome. Here's an elegant solution that conceals a bike lock inside of a water bottle that you can keep in your water bottle holder until you need it.
Price: $34
The POV HD digital camera is a rugged contraption for shooting point-of-view video as you head off on your next adventure -- something like mountain biking or skydiving. It's a cool concept, but it isn't cheap.
Price: $600
It doesn't matter how good Hunger Games is. This is for reading during stationary training rides, not while commuting to work. We still like it!
Price: $18
