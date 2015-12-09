This incredible chandelier is made out of old bike parts

Carolina Fontoura Alzaga collects old bike parts from local garbage dumps and turns them into remarkable chandeliers.

The Los Angeles-based artist sells her repurposed pieces of home décor on Etsy, starting at around $1,800.

Alzaga is passionate about reusing scrap material that would otherwise goes to waste. “You can make beautiful things out of unlikely materials, and out of trash,” she told Etsy. “I mean it’s trash because it no longer serves its original function, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have another function altogether.”

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

