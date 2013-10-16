Early Tumblr And Twitter Investor Bijan Sabet Reveals How To Pick Startups That Win Big At Startup 2013

Davidslog.com Bijan Sabet and David Karp after Tumblr sold to Yahoo for $US1 billion.

One of the largest outside shareholders in Twitter is Spark Capital. That’s because Bijan Sabet, the firm’s General Partner, led its initial Twitter investment in 2008 back when Jack Dorsey was CEO.

Sabet also led investments in Tumblr, which sold to Yahoo for $US1 billion and OMGPOP, which was acquired by Zynga for ~ $US200 million.

How does he help his firm pick home runs? And what’s it like behind the scenes of a startup that’s trying to grow out of a mess, into a success?

Sabet will talk about his experiences investing and growing companies at Startup 2013 on Thursday, October 24. He’ll also reveal what investors are looking for in today’s entrepreneurs.

At Startup 2013, Business Insider will partner with General Assemb.ly to run Startup University. Attendees will soak up business lessons from industry leaders in a series of classes they’ll select yourselves. In the afternoon, they’ll hear from top entrepreneurs from NYC and the Valley, VCs, and other experts.

For a full list of classes and afternoon programming, see the Startup agenda.

And after a full day, enjoy a networking reception with stunning views of the Hudson.

Grab your early-bird tickets (at entrepreneur-friendly rates) before they expire.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.