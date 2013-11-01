How 19-Year-Old David Karp Got A Huge Cheque From Spark Capital's Bijan Sabet To Start Tumblr

Bijan Sabet, a general partner at Spark Capital, told us at Startup 2013 last week how he met David Karp, and why he spent a summer trying to convince the young entrepreneur to start Tumblr. Spark Capital’s $US13 million investment in the blogging platform turned into $US192 million when the startup sold to Yahoo.

Click for sound.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Will Wei

