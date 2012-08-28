BII REPORT: Which Companies Will Win As Social Networking Goes Mobile?

The move to mobile computing and the rise of social networking are the two defining trends in consumer computing over the last five years.



The current thinking around mobile commerce posits that users will be willing to share their location in exchange for discounts at local businesses.

But check-ins have proven to be a niche activity, and local coupon experiments aren’t working out so well. Moreover, this just isn’t the way most people shop: discounts and proximity are not enough.

In a research report from BI Intelligence, we analyse usage habits, explain new business models that will arise, and look at which companies are best situated to profit from the intersection of social and mobile.

So, whose product and business is best positioned as social networking goes mobile?

Facebook has a huge user base and great engagement, but its mobile story has had a lot of false starts and it doesn’t have a lot of location data.

Twitter has discovered an effective way to display mobile ads, but also lacks the local data necessary to create truly integrated social-mobile experiences.

Google is in a surprisingly strong position because of its strength in mobile and local businesses, and the lack of engagement on Google+ may not be as big a problem as it seems.

Smaller players like Foursquare, daily deals companies, or the startup you’ve never heard of could come up with a winning formula, while other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft could quickly build or buy a new social-mobile business if they decide to compete.

