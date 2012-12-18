BII REPORT: Mobile Opportunities In The Multi-Screen Living Room

Home entertainment has proved a hard business to crack, and consumers remain tied to their TVs and panoply of set-top devices.

What will happen in the mobile era? What happens when screens collide, and this invasion of smaller screens interacts with the traditional TV-centered living room? How will the new multi-screen living room actually function?

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the distinct scenarios via which mobile devices will wage their battle for the living room, analyse what happens when screens collide and how the new multi-screen living room will actually function, and detail the opportunities being presented to mobile developers, advertisers, and device manufacturers.

Here’s an overview of the opportunities to different participants in the mobile ecosystem:

There are four distinct scenarios: via which mobile will devices will wage their battle for the living room: substitution (using mobile devices as competition for traditional TV), source (using mobile devices to relay online video and games to the TV screen), selection (using mobile devices as interactive TV guides and universal remote controls), and synchronisation (using mobile devices as complementary secondary screens). Each scenario offers opportunities to different participants in the mobile ecosystem.

Developers: are creating home entertainment mobile apps that serve as the interface between audiences and the exploding variety of content on offer. These apps will be demanded by manufacturers and cable TV providers as they seek to provide a mobile interface for existing hardware. But these apps will also prove popular with end users, who will embrace apps that cut through the clutter of devices, listings, and playback options.

Advertisers: can serve ads against app-driven content listings. But they can also create second-screen mobile advertisements and marketing campaigns synched to main screen programming.

Device manufacturers: are scrambling to perfect the Smart TVs and all-in-one type devices that have so long been prophesied by proponents of convergence. These solutions will rise and fall based on their compatibility with existing mobile, gaming, and PC platforms.

