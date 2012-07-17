BII REPORT: How The Move To Mobile Affects Content Consumption

The growth of smartphones and tablets has boosted content consumption dramatically.Mobile media consumption appears to be an additive activity — consumers access more media than they otherwise would.



In a special report just out from BI Intelligence, we analyse how users are consuming content on their mobile devices, and also take a look at the most popular mobile activities, how people use their phones to shop, and the growth of the mobile web

These are four kinds of content people consume on their mobile devices:

Books: According to Nielsen, 41% of tablet owners have use their device to access books. Tablets are a natural reading device and have contributed to the continued rise of e-reading. Ebooks have some inherent advantages, but print will never completely disappear. Digital consumers read more books a year on average than their print-only counterparts.

Music: According to comScore, the percentage of all U.S. mobile users listening to music on their phones increased from 12% in September 2009 to 27% in May. Mobile music won’t cure all the record industry’s ills, but it has spurred the growth of mobile-focused music companies like Pandora.

News: The news media still has an enormous audience in the U.S. Digital news audiences grew 17% last year. Mobile readers go to news sites more often, spent more time per visit, and read more articles per visit than desktop readers.

Video: Tablets offer a better video experience, but consumers watch video on their smartphones too. It isn’t just YouTube — users are increasingly watching long-form video content. Mobile isn’t replacing TV, but is the second (or third) screen.

In full, the report looks at:

The most popular mobile activities: Text messaging and taking pictures are no longer the only games in town. We take a look at usage patterns around social networking, gaming, email, weather, search, and maps.

How people use their phones to shop: Consumers are using their mobile devices at every step of the shopping process. We look at usage patterns around mobile commerce, research, and in-store payments.

The growth of the mobile web: Increasingly, tablets and smartphones are becoming the main portal to the internet for some users. We take a deep dive into mobile browser and app usage patterns and analyse the recent trends.

How users are consuming content on their mobile devices: Mobile has brought a huge increase of content consumption. We take a look at how mobile users are consuming books, video, news, and music on their mobile devices.

